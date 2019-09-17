The last time we wrote about the future of the Oglethorpe Conference Center project, we likened the plan to build a costly and unneeded center on the Oglethorpe block to a zombie. It seems to have come back from the dead after the Brunswick City Commission voted down a $5 million bond issue that would have been used to cover the cost of the project not covered by the already collected SPLOST funds.
It now seems that was an incorrect analogy — you can actually kill a zombie. The conference center project has the resiliency of a horror movie villain.
At Wednesday’s city commission meeting, a consultant will make a presentation about a feasibility study for the conference center. This isn’t the first time this has been brought up this year. The URA asked for $35,000 to do a study on how much a conference center would actually cost back in January. The fact that such a study wasn’t done before the vote on the bond issue still boggles the mind.
That request wouldn’t get answered. The last time it was mentioned was in June, when the city commissioners voted to defer the matter.
Of course, this matter won’t be done until something is done with the $2.5 million in SPLOST funds raised for the center. Considering that it is SPLOST money, there aren’t too many things that can be done with it.
The commission was given options about what can be done with the money at a February meeting. They could use the funds to build a conference center and find some way of paying the remainder of the cost, but that has so far been voted down once.
The city could build a smaller conference center, either by altering the current design or starting from scratch all over again. They could find a current building to remodel into a conference center, or go for a mixed use facility with retail locations downstairs and a conference center upstairs.
If we were looking at the best use of space and money though, we prefer another option. City Manager Jim Drumm said in February that a referendum could be held to use the money to pay down debt or reduce property taxes.
That would provide some benefits to taxpayers while also allowing a prime piece of downtown real estate to not be taken up by a useless conference center. That real estate could go to bring more permanent housing to downtown Brunswick, something everyone agrees is needed in the area.
The key to making downtown Brunswick’s revitalization stick is getting more people to live in the area. In order to do that, they need somewhere to live. While developers have made some progress in this area, using the Oglethorpe block as loft or some other kind of living space would do a whole lot more to helping downtown Brunswick than a conference center would.
We hope that Wednesday’s presentation doesn’t lead us any further down into the nightmare of spending money the city doesn’t have on a project it doesn’t really need. We’re ready to see this horror movie finally end.