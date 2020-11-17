A recent incident in Atlanta serves as a stark reminder why adults ought to use extreme caution when dabbling in cyberspace. The price for not being vigilant could be your life.
In this latest case reported to authorities, a woman and a man were brought together via a dating app. The meeting between the two did not turn out well.
The man, according to Atlanta police, beat the woman and refused to let her out of his vehicle until, apparently, he was ready. They met first in a public place before driving off.
This is not to say all dating services offered on the internet are dangerous. That includes the one used by the female victim in this recent incident. It does, however, underscore the need for utmost caution. Strangers are just that: strangers.
Cyberspace is really not the best place for lonely singles to go fishing. A safer environment would be better. Join a church or a community organization that offers opportunities for singles to come together. Getting to know someone in person by engaging in activities together within a group is by far safer than chatting with an unknown figure on the internet. Information about an individual can be gleaned through face-to-face conversation and from others in the group.
Anyone preferring the online option should, at the very least, seriously consider instituting certain safety measures.
Suggest to the individual that the first couple of meetings take place around friends or family. An understanding and fair-minded individual on the up and up would have no qualms about first introductions or second or third get togethers occurring around others. It would provide a protective umbrella for both.
Loneliness is a powerful force. It can be beguiling. It can persuade an individual to cast aside safety and attempt desperate steps in the hope of filling a void. Its devious influence oftentimes intensifies immensely with the approach of the holidays.
Be careful out there. Seek refuge in legitimate organizations and causes. And warn children about striking up a dialogue with people they do not know.