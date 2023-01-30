Patience is a virtue, but it would be understandable if Brunswick residents are beginning to lose their patience when it comes to the future of the Oglethorpe block.
The saga surrounding this prime piece of real estate in downtown will turn 22 years old this September. It was in September 2001 that residents voted to build a conference center on the site of the former Oglethorpe Hotel with SPLOST funds. Years of disfunction led to delay after delay on the project until it became obvious to pretty much everyone that the project would cost way more than the SPLOST funds set aside for it.
The last effort to build a conference center on the location cratered in 2018 when the city commission rightfully voted to not pursue borrowing millions of dollars to make it come to fruition. Voters put the conference center idea out of its misery last year when they approved abandoning the SPLOST project in 2021.
Since that vote, however, we have heard little about what could happen to this valuable piece of downtown property. The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency has been tasked with going through proposals for the land, but they have yet to reveal any details about the proposals they have received.
The URA has been a key player in what’s happened to the Oglethorpe block over the years. Previous iterations of the agency are responsible for a lot of the disfunction that surrounded the project.
The URA is now under new leadership with new members that weren’t involved in the agency’s previous shenanigans regarding the Oglethorpe block. Still, we have some concerns about what’s going on with the property.
At a meeting in late July, chairman Michael Butcher said it’s “a new day for the URA.” At that same meeting, Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson encouraged the agency to be more transparent with its work.
“We have to show our work as we go, we can’t just show the answers at the end,” Johnson said at last week’s meeting.
Seven months later, the URA has yet to let the public in on proposals for the Oglethorpe block. The agency kept all discussion of two proposals for the block behind closed doors at its meeting Wednesday.
It’s understandable that this could be a time-consuming process that is made more complicated by the URA being down a member right now. It is discouraging, though, that the agency has had multiple, closed door discussions about the property’s future without informing the public on what these developers are proposing for a critical part of downtown Brunswick.
The public has a right to know what these proposals are before the URA votes on which one the city should pursue. It’s time for the agency to start showing its work. Otherwise, it’s not much of a new day for the URA, just more of the same.