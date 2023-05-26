Anyone who has ever had a math class knows the phrase “show your work.” It is a favorite expression of math teachers in particular because they want to know how you arrived at your answer. A student who guesses the right answer — or cribs it from a classmate — hasn’t learned anything.

That same logic can apply outside the classroom. Take, for instance, the Urban Redevelopment Agency, which is tasked with finding a solution for developing the Oglethorpe block in downtown Brunswick.

More from this section