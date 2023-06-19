Last summer, the Brunswick Urban Development Agency refocused its mission, giving all of its attention to the Oglethorpe block. Before that the agency also had Mary Ross Waterfront Park and the old Perry School bus yard under its purview. URA Chairman Michael Butcher at the time called it “a new day for the URA.”
The Oglethorpe block was the site of the former Oglethorpe Hotel in downtown Brunswick. A SPLOST was approved in 2001 to turn the site into a conference center. Plans for the center languished for nearly two decades before a proposal was approved. That plan costs $5 million more than the SPLOST money raised for the project, and the city commission correctly voted against borrowing money to fund the rest of the project. Voters approved abandoning the project in 2021.
In the 11 months since the meeting where this refocusing was announced, the URA has discussed its rebranding efforts in public more than it has the Oglethorpe block. While that is not illegal as state law allows for such discussions behind closed doors, it is disingenuous from an organization that was mired in controversy for years regarding the Oglethorpe block.
The URA was one of the reasons why the conference center project turned into an untenable mess. Since none of the current URA members were on the board at that time, we expected part of this “new day for the URA” to include keeping the public better informed on the proposals for the block.
The URA actually did have some news on the Oglethorpe block last week, but it wasn’t what anyone was expecting. There were no details about the proposals for the block, outside of mentioning that the agency had reviewed two proposals. It announced that the URA had hired a trio of consultants tasked with holding public meetings and outreach activities for citizens, research and due diligence on the property, preparing a development program for the tract and compiling a final report for the URA.
If consultants are doing all of that, what exactly has the URA been doing this entire time? It seems like the agency has spent more time on their own branding than they have the Oglethorpe block.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson implored the URA last summer to show their work. The agency has failed to do that, and now it appears they had to hire consultants to do that for them.
Meanwhile, the public still hasn’t heard about the proposals from the URA itself. We do know that one of the proposals was from Michael Torras, but the public heard that from The News and Torras himself — not the URA.
So much for it being “a new day for the URA.”