Last summer, the Brunswick Urban Development Agency refocused its mission, giving all of its attention to the Oglethorpe block. Before that the agency also had Mary Ross Waterfront Park and the old Perry School bus yard under its purview. URA Chairman Michael Butcher at the time called it “a new day for the URA.”

The Oglethorpe block was the site of the former Oglethorpe Hotel in downtown Brunswick. A SPLOST was approved in 2001 to turn the site into a conference center. Plans for the center languished for nearly two decades before a proposal was approved. That plan costs $5 million more than the SPLOST money raised for the project, and the city commission correctly voted against borrowing money to fund the rest of the project. Voters approved abandoning the project in 2021.

