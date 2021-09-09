The frequency of gunplay, drive-by shootings and gun victims in and around the city of Brunswick is a call for action by law enforcement. City police, county police and the sheriff’s office could boost efforts toward maintaining law and order by teaming up.
They have in the past. They did when matters were getting out of hand in 2012. Then Glynn County Police Chief Matt Doering, Brunswick Police Chief Tobe Green and then-Sheriff-elect Neal Jump huddled up, created a joint crime-fighting task force and developed a successful strategy to bring criminals to justice.
Working together, coordinating forces, they stopped what to residents at the time was a frightening period of runaway violence. In teams police were quick to bead in on gunfire and rush in to arrest the guilty culprits.
Residents deserved the best police protection the city and county could afford, and the heads of the three local law enforcement bodies delivered. It called for extraordinary measures.
Public safety is the one service elected governments in cities and counties must always be ready and willing to provide their populations. No one wants to feel afraid and unsafe, especially when inside their own home. Life is too short for that.
Sadly, this community is returning to those days. Just this past Tuesday, residents in the city reported gunfire in the wee hours of the morning around Gordon Street. By the time police arrived, a young man had been shot to death. His body was found on Third Street.
Bringing these outbreaks of street violence back under control will require law enforcement agencies working together again. It also will require the eyes and ears of residents and the courage to report what they see or hear to the proper authorities.
Rest assured, those behind all the violence would appreciate residents not calling police and informing on them. They appreciate their silence. It allows them to commit crimes unimpeded. Residents’ reward for silence is the same as always, continued fear and violence.
This community belongs to law-abiding individuals and families. Work with police and keep it out of the hands of gangs and thugs.