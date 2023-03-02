The nation ought to be sick and tired of the massive amount of griping, grumbling and conspiracy theories that immediately flood the wake of any plan or proposal to ensure the integrity of elections. Georgians certainly have had their fill of it.

Since when does initiating an effort to uphold honesty at the ballot box a sin or a conspiracy? The answer is apparent: when someone feels honesty and integrity will work contrary to their election hopes. What else could it possibly be?

