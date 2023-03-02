The nation ought to be sick and tired of the massive amount of griping, grumbling and conspiracy theories that immediately flood the wake of any plan or proposal to ensure the integrity of elections. Georgians certainly have had their fill of it.
Since when does initiating an effort to uphold honesty at the ballot box a sin or a conspiracy? The answer is apparent: when someone feels honesty and integrity will work contrary to their election hopes. What else could it possibly be?
Everyone recalls all the hate-mongering hurled at Georgia when state legislators took actions two years ago to prevent election fraud. Even the country’s chief executive officer kicked sand in the faces of Georgians, accusing the state of reverting to Jim Crow law-making. Major League Baseball joined in the baseless frenzy by moving the All-Star Game long planned for Atlanta to Colorado. Businesses preparing in advance for the annual event lost millions.
Now, a new batch of accusations is reverberating across the state. A Georgia legislator wants to pass a measure in the General Assembly to make it easier to challenge the legal standing of voters and to require all 159 counties to abide by state election laws or risk losing funds.
Whether one agrees with the proposal or not, it would be unfair to declare it an attack on democracy and drag the effort through the mud. The proposal is not focused on a specific group or an individual’s particular brand of politics. It would be applied to everyone whose name is included on voter registration rolls.
This is the 21st century. Just try to get away with a lopsided or an unfair application of the law.
Georgia Sen. Max Burns, R-Sylvania, is the sponsor of the bill. Chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee, Burns calls it a confidence bill and grimly notes that many counties are giving different interpretations to state laws.
It’s not like elections are immune to cheating. It happens. Yes, Mr. President, dishonest individuals dwell among us.
There are those legislators, though, who are ardent about making it difficult to fudge or cheat in local, state and federal elections and who will do everything in their power to stop it.
Neither they nor anyone else should be vilified — and certainly not by the president of the United States — for being a vigilant guardian of untainted elections.