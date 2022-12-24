Do you remember the old Rod Stewart tune that quips, “Time is a thief?” The busy holiday season testifies to it — that time sets a breathless pace, forcing us to meet deadlines and make snap decisions until Christmas arrives. Whether you celebrate on Christmas Eve or Christmas day, it is here!

Christmas traditions vary for each of us, often a mixture of family gatherings, traditional foods and faith focus. Here, I would simply like to share what I treasure most and, Lord willing, encourage you to relish the richness of Christmas by pointing you to what the rush drains from us. If time has robbed you of the blessing of worshipping at the feet of Jesus, once a child, now a risen Savior, may this be a blessing to you this Christmas.

