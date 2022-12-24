Do you remember the old Rod Stewart tune that quips, “Time is a thief?” The busy holiday season testifies to it — that time sets a breathless pace, forcing us to meet deadlines and make snap decisions until Christmas arrives. Whether you celebrate on Christmas Eve or Christmas day, it is here!
Christmas traditions vary for each of us, often a mixture of family gatherings, traditional foods and faith focus. Here, I would simply like to share what I treasure most and, Lord willing, encourage you to relish the richness of Christmas by pointing you to what the rush drains from us. If time has robbed you of the blessing of worshipping at the feet of Jesus, once a child, now a risen Savior, may this be a blessing to you this Christmas.
Over the years, I have been amused by the creativity of manger scenes. Alongside Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus, I have seen the likes of Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch, Charlie Brown and the Nutcracker. Of course, manger scenes are decorative, not usually intended to convey theology. Still, I do think it is vitally important to recapture the distinction and significance of Jesus’ birth. Could there be a greater distance between a plastic decoration and the incarnation of God? To look from the replica and then above to the real Jesus, we might wonder: Why would God come to us, entering human life at birth? It is a good question, answered here:
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life,” John 3:16.
In this familiar verse we find the answers to three more questions we ought to ask if we want to relish in the significance of the birth of Jesus. The three questions are, one, why does God love us the way He does? Two, how does God love us? And, three, why do we need to be loved this way? The answers are potentially exhaustive, but here I propose a few thoughts to help you reflect on God’s indescribable gift as you celebrate His birth.
God loves us because it is His nature to love. His love is better than the best human love. He loves with full knowledge of us and with deep affection for us. Parental love is like it, but God loves with infinite wisdom and knowledge. God loves without harmful indulgence and without compromise of His other attributes, like justice or righteousness. His love is without flaws of any kind. His love, like His existence, is uncaused. In everything He is and does, He reflects what love is because it originates from Him. His disposition toward us is love that far exceeds warmth and affection.
God loves us sacrificially. He knows us not just as physical beings but has known us also in soul and spirit, and He will know us for eternity. He knew creation would fall, rendering our bodies mortal and souls at risk of perishing in eternal separation from Him. From Genesis to Revelation, God has shown how He intends to deliver us from the prospect of eternal death.
God loves us with the unique power to change our eternal destinies. Even loving us with the greatest of affection, He knows our greatest need is to be loved redemptively even more than we need to be loved affectionately. He knows we all need rescue from the fate that resulted from the fall. He provided the way to deliver us from our sin and fallen condition, a way that only He has the power to provide.
Could God have overlooked our sin without requiring restitution? Not without compromising His holiness, justice and righteousness. God overpowered the greatest threat to our eternal souls by offering Jesus as the sinless sacrifice, giving His life to pay the penalty we owe. Jesus provided the restitution we need for our fallen state and the sins we commit in this life. Without the gift of His life as a substitute for ours, we would have no way to escape the fate of the fall.
The birth of Jesus reflects the inauguration of God’s rescue mission to deliver His created ones from an unimaginable eternity.
God accepted Jesus’ offering on our behalf so that we can be reconciled with God both now and in eternity. This is the gift of eternal life, the greatest gift of all. Jesus, as the child in the manger, is one among countless promises God has kept, and a sign we can trust Him to keep the rest. So, let us revisit the manger in worship and awe. This is where Jesus began the work that leads to His death and resurrection and made our eternal redemption possible. This is Christmas.