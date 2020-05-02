Traffic consultants have identified a slew of pressing projects the county, state or both should tackle in the coming years and decades. They include widening projects on the mainland and improvements along the Golden Isles Parkway, improvements designed to make traffic flow smoother and safer.
There’s also a number of traffic snags and nightmares on St. Simons Island begging to be addressed. The plan recently outlined by the experts includes a number of them.
But where should the emphasis be?
Major arteries on St. Simons Island quickly come to mind. It doesn’t take much to stop traffic going in either direction along these mostly shaded, tree-lined two-lane roads or slow it down to a snail’s pace or lower.
Inconvenient to motorists trying to get home from work or someplace on or off the island to shop, yes. But that is not the main concern here.
There are plenty of examples of inconvenient roadways and intersections on the island and on the mainland.
The primary concern is safety. With a population approaching 17,000 on this 17.7 square mile island, a population figure that more than doubles during the summer tourist season, getting off the island in an emergency situation can be triply challenging.
One could say the same about two lanes that make up Old Jesup Highway, though not really. Motorists in a hurry can use the four-lane U.S. 341 as an alternative, for the most part. There’s also other roads that connect Old Jesup to major arteries if speed is of the essence.
What could be done along paved passageways such as Frederica Road to facilitate traffic without ruining the beloved aesthetics of the road might just test the skills of the best planners, but there’s always a way. Safety demands it. When seconds or minutes matter, ambulances, fire engines and police must to be able to pass unhindered.
Sometimes those precious seconds can mean the difference between the life and death of a friend or loved one — all the more reason to focus on cluttered roads first.