Former Glynn County Police Chief Matt Doering was a stickler for compliance, especially when it came to trucks, pickup trucks and other vehicles hauling trash or debris securing their loads. It was not unusual for passing motorists to spot a county police officer on the side of one of the community’s major highways issuing a citation or warning to the driver of an uncovered vehicle filled with rubbish destined for a landfill.

Chief Doering knew what those cited drivers knew or should have known. Unsecured trash and debris often end up on the highway or on the shoulder or median of a highway.

More from this section

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — who police say was left by three minors at the hospital emergency room covered in spray paint, barely breathing and with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system that nearly killed him — is out of the intensive care unit.

Community shows support, calls for arrests in overdose case

Community shows support, calls for arrests in overdose case

Cries for justice rang loudly down Parkwood Avenue on Monday where more than 200 people gathered to pray, show their support and, most of all, to call for arrests to be made in the incident that police say put Trent Lehrkamp in the hospital in critical condition and on a ventilator.