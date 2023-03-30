Former Glynn County Police Chief Matt Doering was a stickler for compliance, especially when it came to trucks, pickup trucks and other vehicles hauling trash or debris securing their loads. It was not unusual for passing motorists to spot a county police officer on the side of one of the community’s major highways issuing a citation or warning to the driver of an uncovered vehicle filled with rubbish destined for a landfill.
Chief Doering knew what those cited drivers knew or should have known. Unsecured trash and debris often end up on the highway or on the shoulder or median of a highway.
It is difficult enough to keep up with highway litter without unsecured hauls to the dump adding to it. Brunswick and the Golden Isles have a hard enough task picking up litter thrown out by motorists and their passengers and by others who treat the outdoors like their personal trash bin.
It is particularly unsightly in a community where thousands of jobs and a healthy economy depend on tourism. The community is best served by putting on its best face. That is a challenging chore when people fail to cover loads or toss trash out the window of a vehicle.
There is encouraging news, though. Keep Golden Isles Beautiful recently announced that police will begin cracking down on unsecured loads in April. Law enforcement is partnering with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful in the launching of a zero tolerance campaign that will target those who fail to properly contain trash and debris in a moving truck or trailer.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and its many volunteers do a remarkable job trying to maintain the sparkle of this coastal community. Having police as an ally via a push to compel drivers to recognize what happens when rubbish comes into contact with wind and friction will be helpful. The threat of fines usually discourages deliberate forgetfulness.
Highway safety also is a concern of police. It is not all that uncommon for debris blown out of trucks to hit the windshield of a moving vehicle behind it or create a road hazard for traffic. It poses an even greater danger to an individual or family traveling at night or in a heavy rainstorm.
Secure all loads. Do not make the mistake of thinking weight will anchor everything down. Respect Murphy’s Law.