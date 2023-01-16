History has shown time and time again the destruction caused by division and the strength that comes from unity. Despite those lessons, it feels like we are dead set on doing everything we can to split our society apart.

No one knew this more than Jesus himself. In Matthew 12:25, Jesus healed a blind and mute man who was also possessed by demons and told those that witnessed the miracle that “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.”

