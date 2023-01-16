History has shown time and time again the destruction caused by division and the strength that comes from unity. Despite those lessons, it feels like we are dead set on doing everything we can to split our society apart.
No one knew this more than Jesus himself. In Matthew 12:25, Jesus healed a blind and mute man who was also possessed by demons and told those that witnessed the miracle that “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.”
Abraham Lincoln would make the same point two years before the Civil War gripped the nation after he was named the Republican nominee for an Illinois U.S. Senate seat.
No matter how often we are told this or watch it play out in front of our eyes, there are still ignorant people who sow the seeds of division. They lean on their false sense of superiority, believing that a person is better than someone else due to their race, gender, political ideology or other shallow reasoning.
Every year on the third Monday in January, we honor a man of God who helped shine a light on how evil these divisions were. Martin Luther King Jr. preached to the world about the power of unity.
He wanted an America that lived up to the promise that everyone was equal, endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights.
The America of the 1950s and 1960s certainly was not that. It is incredibly idiotic that Black people had to sit in certain places on buses and at lunch counters, or had separate drinking fountains. All that line of thinking did was continue to grow the chasm in our country.
Martin Luther King Jr. fought back against division not with violence, but his words. He eloquently preached about how we are all equal in the eyes of God, and how it was incumbent upon all of us to look at our fellow man the same way.
An assassin’s bullet cut short King’s life, but his legacy lives on today. Our society has made incredible strides when it comes to equality, but we still have work to do.
The more we try to push each other away over inane differences like skin color or gender, we do the nation and the world a great disservice. Let’s remember King’s words, on this day and everyday after it.
We are all equal in the eyes of God. We should treat each other as such.