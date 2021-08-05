This nation is having a difficult time getting a handle on the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19, but its higher rate of contagion is not the only reason it’s rapidly becoming a major threat to America’s health. There’s no unified national response to the virus. Everybody’s doing their own thing.
How a state, county, school system or city decides to protect itself often has more to do with politics than science. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta recommends everyone wear a mask when in close quarters with others who are not immediate family, but the learned wisdom of the CDC is empty words to some, many of whom suggest the exact opposite.
The lack of a unified response is evident from the hodgepodge of strategies adopted by states and other entities to curb the spread. Others, mired in debate due to confusion over the proper course of action, are doing nothing.
The different ways of dealing with COVID-19 are visible in our own region. In Camden County, for example, due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases, public school students are required to wear masks when inside campus facilities. There is no such rule for public school students in Glynn County, though the school system is recommending parents follow the advice of the CDC and arm their children with masks.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there were upwards of 9,000 new cases of the virus across the state Tuesday since Friday. That includes 132 additional victims in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties from Monday to Tuesday alone. More and more active COVID-19 cases are showing up in Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys.
Counties and cities hosting military bases realize the importance of keeping the nation’s response to outside aggression healthy and are requiring masks where they can, including Camden County, home to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. It’s the same in Liberty County, home of Fort Stewart. Everyone must don a mask at Fort Benning in Columbus when indoors on the base whether vaccinated or not. Savannah, host city of Hunter Army Airfield, is doing the same throughout the city.
Mask requirements in some public school systems in the Peach State could soon be moot if Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp bows to the urging of fellow Republicans and prohibits mask mandates in classrooms.
The governor of Florida did, and his state is virtually ground zero for the Delta variant.
Being young and healthy has nothing to do with fending off the virus. Up the coast, in Charleston, S.C., for example, four high school football teams were hit with COVID-19 infections in the first week of practice.
A unified response across the nation may be the nation’s only hope of ridding itself of COVID-19 once and for all.