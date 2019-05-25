There is nothing like getting a piece of unexpected good news. It has a way of lifting the rest of your day, no matter what else has happened. The release Thursday of unemployment numbers for the three-county Brunswick metro area surely put a spring in the step of many in the area.
The unemployment rate for the area dropped to its lowest ever rate for April, settling in at 3 percent according to the Georgia Department of Labor. The rate covers Glynn, McIntosh and Brantley counties.
That is a 0.6 percent drop from March’s numbers and a 0.5 percent drop from last April’s unemployment numbers. It’s also below the national unemployment rate of 3.6 percent for April.
The Brunswick metro area ended the month with 45,600 jobs, an increase of around 400 jobs from last April, and about a 500-job increase from last month. The number of employed residents also increased by 335 to give the region 51,912 employed people.
Brunswick wasn’t the only community to set a record in April.
“Georgia’s economy continues to be strong,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “In April, we saw several communities set records for jobs and others set records for lowest unemployment rate. Typically, we see gains through the summer as well.”
The only piece of bad news in the Department of Labor’s report was a 19 percent rise of unemployment claims in April, but that number was also down when compared to last April.
Even with the low unemployment rate, there are still plenty of businesses looking to hire good people. We expect there to be more now that summer is here, and there is always a need for seasonal workers this time of year.
If you don’t have a job, but can work and want to work, there are organizations locally that can help you find a job like The Goodwill Job Connection Center, 249 Village at Glynn Place. The center has resources that can help including a job placement program, GED classes and helping with résumés and interview skills.
The unemployment rate in our area is trending in the right direction. Let’s do what we can to see if we can make it go even lower.