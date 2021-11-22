Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and there are plenty of reasons for all of us to be thankful. We got another reason Thursday when the state unemployment numbers were released.
According to Capitol Beat News Service, Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1% in October. That is the lowest unemployment rate in the state’s history. The rate is also significantly better than the national number, which was sitting at 4.6% for October.
The low rate is nothing new for the state as the 3.1% is two-tenths better than the 3.3% for September. It’s also impressive considering what the last 20 months or so of the pandemic has done to economies across the country. State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Georgia has had “continuous job growth” and gained back 90% of the jobs lost during the pandemic.
The numbers show just how much the state has improved since last May with 117,400 jobs added in that timeframe. October’s addition of 21,000 jobs is only the fifth time since 1990 that job growth exceeded the 20,000 mark in a month.
While the numbers continue to improve, don’t be surprised if you still see a lot of “Help Wanted” signs when you go out. The food service industry continues to struggle to fill job openings, as do local governments. Anyone who has seen the monstrosity that has been the search for a new county manager wouldn’t be surprised by that tidbit.
It is encouraging that the state’s unemployment rate is so low, but it is still concerning that there are some sectors that are still struggling to find employees. Employ Georgia has more than 208,000 job postings with a wide-range of salaries available.
The state has done a great job of rebuilding its economy in such difficult circumstances. If you don’t have a job and want to work, we encourage you to seek out some of the many jobs that are still available. There are plenty of businesses that are still in need of help, especially with the holiday season around the corner.
Let’s see if the state can set another record next month.