As we look to start a new year and decade in a few days, there continues to be good signs about our local and state economy.
The unemployment rates for the state of Georgia continue to rewrite the record books. According to Capital Beat News Service, the state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.3 percent in November. That is the lowest percent in the state since the federal government started keeping such records in 1976.
That wasn’t the only records that were set in Georgia. There were also a record number of jobs, 4.6 million, and a record number of people employed in Georgia as that number reached just a shade below 5 million.
The last reported numbers for the Brunswick area reflect the state’s trend in the right direction. While the November numbers for our area aren’t up yet, October’s numbers tied for the lowest unemployment rate ever in the region at 3.1 percent.
Despite the good news in the unemployment numbers, there are still workforce problems not just for our area, but the entire state. Labor Commissioner Mark Butler lamented that fact when talking about the state’s unemployment numbers.
Butler told Capital Beat that the labor force is growing again, but it is still not where he wanted it to be. He said there was still a need to add more people to the workforce to take all the jobs that are still available.
The state Department of Labor’s employgeorgia.com has 101,700 jobs listed in the state as of Friday. That includes plenty of jobs available in our area.
Workforce issues are something that local business and education leaders have also been trying to come up with solutions to fix. In November, Golden Isles College and Career Academy hosted a workforce development regional needs assessment meeting that brought together community and business leaders, and CTAE (Career, Technical and Agricultural Education) educators.
At that meeting, it was discussed that there has been tremendous growth in “middle skill jobs” that require a high school education but not a four-year college degree. Only 43 percent of the state’s workers are trained in the skills needed for those types of jobs that make up 55 percent of the labor market.
As we move into a new decade, we would like to see these unemployment numbers continue to fall. However, to do that we need to continue to look for solutions for replacing an aging workforce.
The good news is that we are talking about the problem and seeking those solutions. That’s the first step to making sure that both the unemployment numbers and the number of jobs available stay as low as possible.