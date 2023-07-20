The University of Georgia says it needs a small square of public land in Brunswick for a weather station. It had one here, but it was forced to shut it down when the College of Coastal Georgia required the property to accommodate an expansion.
Perhaps the city of Brunswick or Glynn County could be of assistance. Public land is preferred by UGA, and all that is needed is a 10’ by 10’ space, as well as access to the site, says Pam Knox, the director of the UGA Weather Network.
The Brunswick site is one of 88 in Georgia that provides valuable information to agricultural interests via the university. Data collected above the ground and below the ground are helpful in the protection of forests and in the production of the food we eat.
Information collected includes moisture levels and the temperature of soil at various depths. The weather stations also record wind velocity, temperature and humidity, among other conditions.
The information can be critical to foresters and planters. Data gathered from the weather stations helps them decide important issues like when best to set the woods on fire for a controlled burn. Farmers can avail themselves of the input to identify best times to plant crops.
The University of Georgia would like for the weather station to remain in Glynn County and on the mainland. Because an island site would not yield the same information as a mainland location, the data harvested would not be historically significant and would be useless for past year to year comparison purposes.
Forestry and agriculture are vital to the state’s economy. According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, in 2018 alone, the total impact of the forestry industry in Georgia was $36.3 billion. It generated $977 million in tax revenue that same year.
In 2020, one in seven Georgians worked in agriculture, forestry or related fields, the Georgia Farm Bureau reported. That same year, according to the farm bureau, there were 42,439 farms in the state with 9,953,730 acres dedicated to agriculture. The average farm size was 235 acres.
It also should be noted that these products account for a lot of tonnage leaving the Port of Brunswick.
If the city or the county has a site it can recommend to the University of Georgia, please do so. If it is important to the state, it is important to Brunswick and Glynn County.