The University of Georgia says it needs a small square of public land in Brunswick for a weather station. It had one here, but it was forced to shut it down when the College of Coastal Georgia required the property to accommodate an expansion.

Perhaps the city of Brunswick or Glynn County could be of assistance. Public land is preferred by UGA, and all that is needed is a 10’ by 10’ space, as well as access to the site, says Pam Knox, the director of the UGA Weather Network.

