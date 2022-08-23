Congress needs to get off its duff and spend less time fretting over the comforts of the people who are in this country illegally and spend more time on the men, women and children who make up our military personnel. Many are just a step away from homelessness. Some are already there.

The problem is the housing allowance promised the families of the men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces. Base housing is inadequate to accommodate everyone in the military, a dilemma that forces spouses and families to search off base for a safe place to live.

