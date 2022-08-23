Congress needs to get off its duff and spend less time fretting over the comforts of the people who are in this country illegally and spend more time on the men, women and children who make up our military personnel. Many are just a step away from homelessness. Some are already there.
The problem is the housing allowance promised the families of the men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces. Base housing is inadequate to accommodate everyone in the military, a dilemma that forces spouses and families to search off base for a safe place to live.
Because the U.S. Department of Defense is twiddling its thumbs or dragging its feet, off-base rents, far higher today and continuing to climb, are far more than the department’s reimbursement rate. In other words, the nation, via the ineptness or deliberate pokiness of the Defense Department, is failing to live up to the promise this nation made to the soldiers, sailors and sky fighters who have pledged their lives to defend it. Their families cannot afford decent living quarters.
Kate Needham, co-founder of the nonprofit Armed Forces Housing Advocates and herself a veteran, described the situation recently to a news reporter. “We have families coming to us that are on exorbitantly lengthy waiting lists and sitting in homes that they can’t afford, like an Airbnb rental, or they’re at a hotel or camping in tents or living in RVs,” she told the AP.
Camping in tents. Living in RVs. Shameful way to treat America’s military families.
Congress is aware of this crisis, but like everything else vital to America’s safety and the nation’s defense of freedom, it is moving as fast as rush-hour traffic in Atlanta. Maybe that’s because there is little sympathy for the military housing situation coming out of the White House. The leadership of this country tends to be more concerned about facilitating the comfort of undocumented citizens of other nations than it does about meeting the needs of U.S. military families.
The men and women patrolling the seas, land and air have enough competing for their focus and time in a world spotted with so many unfriendly governments. They do not need the added stress of worrying about the living conditions of their families at home.