When President Biden shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline project, he essentially tied the American economy to an anvil and dropped it over a cliff. Look at the cost of a gallon of gasoline today, and, it is predicted, the worst has yet to come. Some say it will top $6, and maybe even more than that.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney put the cancelation of the project in perspective. He questioned this nation’s energy policy under the Biden administration before a Senate energy committee chaired by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia. Among other things, he was shocked by the purchase of oil from Russia, noting, “Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has proven the danger of allowing dictators to dominate global energy markets and weaponize oil wealth.
“And that’s why we were, frankly, so taken aback when President Biden vetoed the Keystone XL pipeline. It would have safely delivered 830,000 barrels a day of responsibly produced Canadian energy to the U.S., more than displacing the 670,000 barrels a day that you all bought from Putin’s Russia last year.”
Completing and opening the pipeline would enable this nation, its people, its families and its businesses, to avoid wallet-crushing prices at the gas pumps. As if the pandemic and inflation are not abrasive enough on the checkbook and the economy, President Biden found a way to deliver a third painful whammy with the cancellation of the pipeline. The pipeline was no longer a potential safety cushion to the U.S. after the presidential permit for its construction was scuttled by Biden in January 2021.
Alberta Premier Kenney also is baffled, as are many Americans, why the Biden administration was willing to sell its soul by compromising with murderous dictators for oil. It did when the administration expressed an interest in removing sanctions against the dictatorial governments of Venezuela and Iran as long as they agreed to send more oil.
Canada is an ally, a neighbor. More than that, it is a great friend, a great friend given the shaft by the Biden administration.
Of course, Canada is not the only one getting the shaft. The U.S. economy and every working American are getting the shaft too.