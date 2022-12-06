When candidates and political parties have little to boast about, when they are at a lost for anything real or positive to latch onto, they resort to what they consider their next big weapon: lies. It is a poor reflection on us all.
Sadly, too many of us easily fall for deceitful claims, including vicious ones and tall tales fashioned to destroy reputations. Even major organizations fall hook, line and sinker for bogus claims at times.
Take Major League Baseball, for example. It yanked its annual all-star game out of Atlanta this past summer when the president and his foot soldiers in Georgia accused the state of attempting to keep minorities from participating in elections by making it difficult for them to vote. Moving the game to Denver cost the state’s economy millions of dollars, and all because of a politically inspired lie.
President Biden even went so far as to insult Georgia and all who call the state home by announcing to the world that the Peach State was taking a giant leap into the Jim Crow era with the passage of Jim Crow voting laws. With a lie, he deliberately cast Georgia in a bad light both nationally and internationally.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock sided with the president and immediately began working toward federal legislation that would trump his own state’s efforts to bring order to voting. The state’s goal is and has always been to ensure clean elections.
Readers learned in Monday’s editorial that all the trumpeting by Biden, Warnock and others was based on pure rubbish. The editorial quoted information from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
According to Raffensperger, during the five days of early voting in the runoff election between Democrat Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, 1,712,651 Georgians cast a vote. The total rises to 1,852,593 when adding absentee and military voting. That’s more than 26% of the state’s registered electorate.
Not bad for one week. Not bad at all, especially in view of all the untruths pouring out of Washington about how Georgia’s refined voting laws are obstructive to balloting.
Biden and those who swallowed his groundless and demeaning accusations owe Georgia and all Georgians an apology. Don’t hold your breath, though. If the runoff election favors Walker, expect the losing side to bash Georgia with the same old lie.