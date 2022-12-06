When candidates and political parties have little to boast about, when they are at a lost for anything real or positive to latch onto, they resort to what they consider their next big weapon: lies. It is a poor reflection on us all.

Sadly, too many of us easily fall for deceitful claims, including vicious ones and tall tales fashioned to destroy reputations. Even major organizations fall hook, line and sinker for bogus claims at times.

