Nearly 20 years after plans for a conference center in downtown Brunswick were approved by voters, the journey of the Oglethorpe Conference Center is about to come to an end.
At Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting, members are expected to sign an amendment to the memorandum of understanding with Glynn County officials that will allow the city to receive more than $1.2 million in unspent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds that were collected for the project. The county commission is expected to do the same at an upcoming meeting, which will enable the county to receive more than $1.3 million in unspent SPLOST funds from the project.
Voters approved a referendum earlier this year allowing the city to abandon the project. Both the city and county plan to put their share of the remaining SPLOST money into their general funds for the purpose of reducing ad valorem taxes.
This journey began back in 2001 when, shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attack, voters went to the polls and approved a SPLOST to fund construction of a conference center on the Oglethorpe block. The project languished for more than a decade before a final version of the plan was selected in 2018.
The problem with the plan is that it costs exorbitantly more than the SPLOST funds that had been collected for the project. The city would have had to borrow money to cover the remaining costs, but the measure to do so was voted down in December 2018.
That was the beginning of the end for the project, with the financial distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic putting the final nail in the conference center’s coffin.
While the idea of a downtown conference center may have seemed like a good one in 2001, it absolutely does not fit the needs of downtown Brunswick in 2021. City officials and local taxpayers dodged a major financial bullet with the project’s demise.
The Oglethorpe block, however, is still a prime piece of real estate that can be used to bring some much-needed services to downtown Brunswick. At the top of that list is more housing.
A public-private partnership to develop the area to provide more housing, more parking and more space for businesses that would provide the goods and services needed to sustain an influx of people to downtown Brunswick is the ideal use for the land.
Despite the pandemic, downtown Brunswick has continued to show signs of revitalization with various developers converting unused buildings into apartments and townhouses. Turning the Oglethorpe block into more housing will bring in more people and continue the area’s resurgence.
The conference center project may have been a lemon, but there is still an opportunity to make lemonade out of it.