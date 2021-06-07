Six words led to heated debates earlier this year — Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The run up to SPLOST 2021 vote in March was lively discussion from those both for and against the 1 percent sales tax that would have collected $68.5 million divided between Glynn County, the city of Brunswick, the Jekyll Island Authority and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
Those in favor of the tax focused on the beneficial projects that the money was going to fund. Those in opposition of SPLOST 2021 were concerned about how the projects would be managed and some of the proposed projects themselves. Ultimately, the opposition carried the day with 53 percent voting against SPLOST 2021.
Rest assured, there will be another SPLOST proposal — possibly as soon as next year. The onus will be on the people filling out the project list to not only pick the right projects, but show that they can mange them effectively to the doubters.
For the city of Brunswick some of that burden falls to Tim Nelson, its newly hired SPLOST/Capital Projects manager. Nelson, a former contractor in Atlanta, is tasked with ensuring that projects are completed in a timely manner.
Nelson has already had success at Perry Park, where he collaborated with Public Works Director Garrow Alberson to schedule staff to work on the projects for the park. That included repaving the courts and surrounding them with new fencing.
More improvements are planned for seven other city parks including new pavilions, picnic tables and grills. Projects to improve drainage in the Magnolia Park and College Park neighborhoods — something that is long overdue — are also on Nelson’s radar.
Nelson is also looking forward to future SPLOST, should it be approved by the voters. He knows there were mistakes in the approach that was taken with the SPLOST that was voted down.
“We’re going to do a better job sharing our goals, and why we need this money,” Nelson told The News. “We want to be ready for the next SPLOST.”
Nelson will get the chance to prove to voters that he means business. He’s already off to a good start, and hopefully he can keep the city’s big projects on track and show the voters that their money will be put to good use.
SPLOST can be an effective and powerful tool for providing government entities with the funds needed to complete important projects.
Showing that those projects will be what voters want and will be well-managed will go a long way to getting people to vote yes the next time the SPLOST question is on a ballot.