State, county and city officials hear about it, they read about it and sometimes, due to its prevalence around them, they might even see or experience it first-hand. Shamefully, however, other than lamenting how concerned they might be, they do nothing about it.
They do zilch even when in a position to effect positive change, to make a difference.
The issue is the handling of individuals with mental illness who collide with the law. In actuality, communities aren’t handling them at all, unless, of course, throwing them in jail counts. It’s the major plan of action in most cities and counties in this and other states.
Keith Higgins, the newly elected district attorney of the five-county Brunswick Judicial Circuit, highlighted the issue earlier this week during a presentation to the St. Simons Island Rotary Club. When outlining the goals of his administration, Higgins pointed out that 35 to 40 percent of the inmates locked away in cells at the Glynn County Detention Center receive behavioral medications for some mental illness issue. Many of them, he noted, are veterans.
The percentage cited by Higgins amounts to quite a few men and women considering the local detention center reported a jail population of 406 inmates as recent as Feb. 12.
Criminals belong in jail. They deserve to be prosecuted, not people who are mentally ill. In a compassionate world, those unable to help themselves would be treated with understanding and care. Instead they’re jailed with real riff-raff. Many of them, abandoned by family or having escaped the vigilance of guardians, are left to roam the streets and care for themselves.
A sizable portion of these people are incapable of remembering even simple directions such as taking prescribed daily medications when on their own. Consequently, many end up in trouble with the law.
The local percentage of mentally ill persons locked up in detention closely reflects the startling figure disclosed by Georgia Supreme Court Justice Michael Boggs during his report to the Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission in 2020. Boggs, a member of the commission, said roughly 25 percent of the 53,700 individuals in Georgia prisons at the time required something for mental illness.
It’s time to stop this inhumane treatment of people who are unable to mentally fend for themselves. A civilized world would find a way.