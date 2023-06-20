What kind of railroad engineer who is a member of the human race would block a street or neighborhood’s egress and ingress with empty box cars? What kind of government or train service would allow it?
These and other questions might be crossing the mind of Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen these days as he gropes for a solution that continues to haunt Fancy Bluff. The Colonel’s Island railroad relentlessly and carelessly blocks access to the residential area with uncoupled boxcars. Andy Tostensen and Fancy Bluff roads, the two that link Fancy Bluff with the rest of the world, sometimes will remain inaccessible to traffic for hours.
It is a major inconvenience to the individuals and families who reside in Fancy Bluff. The disconnected boxcars left at the entrance to the neighborhood block their everyday access to school and work. Lord help anyone in the neighborhood who might require a quick response in an emergency if train cars happen to be parked in the way. Fire trucks would be unable to get inside to save a burning structure. Either that or the response might be delayed long enough to make the effort a waste of time.
An individual, adult or child, stricken suddenly with a serious medical issue could die if rescue units and EMTs are unable to reach them in a timely matter. Life and death situations can be challenging enough without an unnecessary delay caused by stationary, uncoupled boxcars clogging the route. Residents should not have to live with the apprehension of wondering whether their residential area is cut off from the rest of the world.
They can breathe a little easier today knowing their district representative is concerned enough about their safety and welfare to actively pursue a remedy. In fact, Commissioner Tostensen says he is exploring several options that could lead to a resolution to the problem. Commissioner Tostensen told The News there are several solutions, but one stands above all the others. “The best solution is to disconnect cars and leave an opening to the roads,” he noted.
The Georgia Ports Authority owns the track that serves the island’s port facilities, which include the handling of vehicles and agricultural products.