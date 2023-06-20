What kind of railroad engineer who is a member of the human race would block a street or neighborhood’s egress and ingress with empty box cars? What kind of government or train service would allow it?

These and other questions might be crossing the mind of Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen these days as he gropes for a solution that continues to haunt Fancy Bluff. The Colonel’s Island railroad relentlessly and carelessly blocks access to the residential area with uncoupled boxcars. Andy Tostensen and Fancy Bluff roads, the two that link Fancy Bluff with the rest of the world, sometimes will remain inaccessible to traffic for hours.

