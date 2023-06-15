Hearts across the Golden Isles are heavy today after the death of a 16-year-old Brunswick High student. It is a senseless and tragic death that should have everyone asking why this happened and how can we prevent such tragedies in the future.

Mykal Ellis was shot and killed Tuesday night in the 2600 block of Johnston Street. According to the Brunswick Police Department, Ellis was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday as officers responded to a call about shots fired. The officers did what they could to try to save his life, but Ellis died at the scene.

Long-time journalist, author, Jingle Davis passes away

Veteran journalist and long-time St. Simons Island resident Jingle Davis, who enjoyed a lengthy career with the Atlanta Journal Constitution, and other publication, died Tuesday at the home she had lived nearly all her life, on St. Simons Island. She was 81.

Hakuna Matata!

The Golden Isles Penguin Project, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will stage its annual production, "The Lion King Jr." this weekend. The show, which features actors with special needs accompanied by mentors, will be staged at 7 p.m. tonight through Saturday at the Ritz Theatr…

New Chief Magistrate Judge named

Steven Morgan is packing up his civil law practice, but he is not leaving town. Morgan was named by Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett this week as the new Chief Magistrate Judge for Glynn County Magistrate Court.