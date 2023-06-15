Hearts across the Golden Isles are heavy today after the death of a 16-year-old Brunswick High student. It is a senseless and tragic death that should have everyone asking why this happened and how can we prevent such tragedies in the future.
Mykal Ellis was shot and killed Tuesday night in the 2600 block of Johnston Street. According to the Brunswick Police Department, Ellis was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday as officers responded to a call about shots fired. The officers did what they could to try to save his life, but Ellis died at the scene.
Ellis, from all accounts, was a good kid. Assistant Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith said police don’t believe he was the target of the shooting, and that the investigation has shown that Ellis “wasn’t involved in anything other than being a good kid with aspirations to go to school and to play football.”
Brunswick High head football coach Garrett Grady echoed similar sentiments on Twitter, where he said that Ellis was a joy to coach, a tremendous teammate and a great friend.
“He was a guy that did everything right and had such a positive outlook on everything,” Grady said of the rising sophomore running back.
This shocking death has cast a pall on the community, but it also shows how much of a close-knit community we have in the Isles. Members of the Brunswick High football team took to social media to express love for their fallen teammate. It even reached former Brunswick High standout and current Philadelphia defensive back Darius Slay, who reposted the news about Ellis’ passing with a prayer emoji.
It is incredibly sad that we will never get to see what Mykal Ellis could have become had his life not been cut short. What we can, and must do, is find a way to make sure no one else suffers a similar fate.
If you are angry about what happened, don’t let that anger manifest in unproductive ways. Put that energy toward helping Ellis’ family and friends, who are no doubt going to need the full support of the community.
One way to help is making sure the person or persons responsible for Ellis’ death are held accountable. If you have any information that may help investigators, we encourage you reach out to Det. Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516. The sooner the police can get the perpetrators off the streets, the safer the community will be.