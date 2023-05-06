A tragic incident in Oklahoma this past week shows just what horrific deeds can unfold when the judicial system fails in its duty to citizens. A convicted rapist released early from prison on good behavior shot his wife, her three children and their two friends in the head, killing all six before turning the gun on himself.
His early release is not all that is being questioned. He walked out of the prison a free man even though another felony offense was hanging over his head at the time, a criminal act he allegedly committed three years prior to his release. He was caught exchanging nude photographs via a contraband cellphone with a 16-year-old girl.
Justice apparently took a holiday when it allowed the adult sex offender to filter back into society. What a costly mistake that Oklahoma will not soon forget, especially the families of the six who were murdered by a man who should have remained in prison until the new charges were settled.
As one might imagine, there is all kinds of finger pointing going on in the Sooner State. Each level of jurisprudence is blaming the other. No one wants to stand up and take credit for shortening the lives of six human beings.
The fact remains, however, that it did happen, and if it happened in one state, it could happen in this state and in any of the other 48. This is especially true with the miniaturization of electronic gizmos that allow convicts to continue to commit crimes while behind bars and a disturbing fearless defiance of rules and laws.
It was just a short while ago that the federal prison system was seeking authorization to jam electronic signals emanating from inside the walls of its penitentiaries.
Although cellphones and other electronic communications devices are illegal to possess in prison, incarcerated gang members and other criminals are still getting them and conducting illegal activities on the outside from the privacy of their prison cells.
Closer attention to detail, careful review of the records of convicted felons, and the adoption of policies or actions that make it next to impossible for an inmate to freely communicate any unmonitored message might just save other children and adults from falling prey to real-life monsters.