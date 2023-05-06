A tragic incident in Oklahoma this past week shows just what horrific deeds can unfold when the judicial system fails in its duty to citizens. A convicted rapist released early from prison on good behavior shot his wife, her three children and their two friends in the head, killing all six before turning the gun on himself.

His early release is not all that is being questioned. He walked out of the prison a free man even though another felony offense was hanging over his head at the time, a criminal act he allegedly committed three years prior to his release. He was caught exchanging nude photographs via a contraband cellphone with a 16-year-old girl.

More from this section