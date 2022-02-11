Wednesday’s town hall on St. Simons Island yielded plenty of interesting discussion about what the next Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax could look like.
County commissioners talked about some of the needs that a SPLOST can help fund, such as a courthouse annex that was a linchpin in the SPLOST proposal that was shot down by voters last year. Audience members also offered their own voice to the discussion — both positive and negative. It was the kind of give and take that can lead to productive results in the future.
The main reason that there was such an atmosphere was the turnout. Around 200 people came out to the Casino theater for the town hall. There was a similar turnout in an earlier town hall held on the opposite end of St. Simons Island at Sea Palms.
Turnout for the other town halls, however, haven’t been as engaging. Town halls on the mainland have seen attendance that, at best, has reached about 1/4 of the island town halls. That is a noticeable and disconcerting gap.
For starters, there was an outcry from some after the 2016 SPLOST proposal passed that there were not enough town halls going over the projects on the list. In reality, there were four town halls with spotty attendance.
County commissioners have seemingly learned their lesson from last year’s SPLOST failure. Commissioner Cap Fendig said as much Wednesday when he conceded that the county didn’t do a good job of promoting it.
That is why these town halls are taking place now. Fendig said the county has a vision for the projects they want, but they want input from the community on the issues and potential projects they think would best be served by a new SPLOST. If nobody shows up to provide that feedback, then it will be hard to complain when the county produces a list people disagree with.
A SPLOST referendum, when done right, can be a boon for a community. It can provide funds for projects that are desperately needed without placing too much of a tax burden on the local citizens.
Of course for that to happen, we need citizens showing up to all the town halls to express their views on potential projects and areas of need. It doesn’t matter if it is infrastructure upgrades, sea rise mitigation, park improvements or something else, tell the county what matters to you.
Our government works better when we all have a chance to participate. The county is giving us that chance with these town halls. Be sure to take advantage of the opportunity at the next town hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Howard Coffin Park.