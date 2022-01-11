In an era when government officials in other areas and other states are doing their best to avoid public comment and dodge unhappy constituents, members of the Glynn County Commission are once again taking it to the streets. They will hold a series of nine town hall meetings from now through March.
District 1 Commissioner Sammy Tostensen will kick off the series. His town hall meeting is set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church at 3780 U.S. 82, Brunswick. The time and locations of other town halls will be announced.
This is open government at its best. Residents can hear firsthand what county representatives have in mind for the upcoming year. It is also a time when they can vocalize their opinions in a civil manner, be it good or bad. Comments can be targeted at any county provided service, present, past or future.
Just keep in mind that the individual commissioner speaking is but one of seven elected board members acting on behalf of 85,000 residents. What ideas or notions are passed to him must be passed to six other members. And as each of the seven commissioners will attest, they do not always get what they want.
They can be of assistance with local issues in the unincorporated areas of the county. Bring it to their attention, for example, if there is concern about the response time of emergency services or overgrown ditches. Address bumpy roads or potholes. Talk to them about any issue, large or small.
This year, each commissioner has something extra in his pocket. Each is allowed to spend up to $1 million in funds in his district. The two commissioners elected to at-large districts can spend the money in any of the five districts. Do not be shy. Suggest where it might best be invested.
These town hall meetings also will be an excellent forum for expressing concern about crime and dangerous driving. Residents in neighborhoods where they suspect drug deals are occurring or are afraid for the safety of their families because of speeding motorists ought to take this opportunity to let their fears be known.
Constituents who have nothing to say might want to sit in on these meetings for, if nothing else, a heads up on what’s down the road.