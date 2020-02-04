Those who call St. Simons Island home seem to be grumbling a lot these days. That’s OK. It’s natural. It’s to be expected when everything in all directions of the compass continues to change and grow, change and grow.
It’s a nonstop nuisance in so many ways. There’s the traffic, and there’s the loss of so many wonderful trees and once stirring open views of the vast marshlands and Atlantic, views now narrowed or closed completely by brick and mortar. A fact of life on islands considered paradise by so many, but a distressing inconvenience just the same.
Noise, congestion and rapidly disappearing scenery, the kind that soothes the mind and soul, often push affected populations to this dare-I-ask question: What’s next?
Island residents, as well as everyone else who resides in Glynn County, will get an opportunity to ask and offer their personal view and input at a town hall-style meeting scheduled by District 2 Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy. This sharing of plans, proposals, ideas and thoughts is set for 6 p.m. this evening in the grand ballroom of the Sea Palms resort, 515 N. Windward Drive on St. Simons Island.
Of course, commissioner Murphy will be open to more than just topics that are strictly island in scope. Other areas of concern may very well include the future of the Glynn County Police Department. Legislation introduced in this session of the Georgia General Assembly would call for a vote on folding the county police department into the auspices and management of the sheriff’s office.
Residents also may want to hear more about the newly proposed 1 percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Those pennies pile up rather quickly in this tourism community and can add grandeur or headaches to various areas of the community.
There’s also the overturned ship in the harbor and what plans anyone might have should it pose an issue to our beaches.
Plan to attend if you want to hear it straight from the mouth of one of the men responsible for piloting this community into the future.