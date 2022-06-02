Georgia legislators need to consider stiffer penalties for any person who is charged and found guilty of discharging a gun in public. Such incidents are getting out of hand in this community, as well as elsewhere around this state and nation.
Not every incident results only in the peppering of an exterior wall or automobile with bullet holes, but even in these incidents, the penalty should be high. One can only assume the intent was something more than inciting fear or damaging property.
Penalties must be more than a mere pat on the wrist or a plea bargain deal that requires the perpetrator to pick up litter along the roads and highways on Saturdays when available. It should include a lengthy prison sentence, one that lasts longer than the next parole board hearing. This is not the Wild West where shooting up a vehicle, house, business or neighborhood is looked upon as just a bunch of good ol’ boy rowdies letting off a little steam or frustration. Guns in the hands of people who couldn’t care less where the bullets go can kill and often do.
Just in the past week in the Peach State alone there was a shooting at a graduation party in Thomaston ended in the death of an 18-year-old and the injuring of two teenagers, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old. In a separate incident, a 17-year-old and a 30-year-old were killed when a gun went off during a music festival in Sandersville.
Brunswick also has its troubles. Just recently, a shooting at the Waffle House on Altama Avenue left two people injured. Another on L Street also left two injured, including a 14-year-old girl. They are just two of many recent gun-related incidents that have residents of this port city on edge.
What penalties the state currently has on the books are apparently not working. The frequency of these incidents demonstrates that clearly enough. They need to be tougher, a lot tougher. A felon imprisoned a first time for using a gun during the commission of a crime who is in caught in the possession of a weapon once released ought to be locked up indefinitely.
Keeping people in prison for a long time might sound inhumane, but it is not near as inhumane as taking the life of a child, parent or other innocent victim with a deliberate or errant shot.