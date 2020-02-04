Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark McDonough did exactly what he was supposed to do. He upheld the integrity of the Georgia State Patrol and all law enforcement in the state when he set an entire class of patrol officers adrift.
Commissioner McDonough, also director of the state patrol, drew a clear line in the sand in January with his decisive action to allegations that the entire class of the 106th trooper school cheated on an online test on speed detection. Thirty-two were terminated. Another resigned.
Even Col. McDonough acknowledges the dismissals will be tough to shoulder. They will put a discernible strain on the already overextended Georgia State Patrol. It will be noticeable across the state and particularly in areas like the coastal district, which takes in Glynn and surrounding counties.
Impacts, for example, could be felt on the busy, 100-mile three-lane stretch of Interstate 95 that runs through Georgia from South Carolina to Florida. The absence of the state patrol is already visible most days. It will be more so now — at least until GSP is able to rebuild its force.
Col. McDonough had no choice in the matter. It’s important to safeguard the integrity of the men and women whose job is to enforce traffic laws and ensure the safety of all motorists, whether they’re just passing through or returning home.
They’ve done a great job carrying out their duty and their responsibility to the motoring public, especially given the usual limited resources provided by state budgetwriters. Their service is seldom, if indeed ever, appreciated among those receiving traffic citations for excessive speeding or reckless driving. But rest assured, the people who are grateful for their presence and their commitment to safety far outnumber those who aren’t.
Hopefully Col. McDonough is already working on a plan, even if only a temporary one, to fill the void created by the departed patrol officers.