Thousands of people every day drive over the F.J. Torras Causeway either going to Brunswick from St. Simons Island or vice versa. With so many people traversing the causeway daily, they probably don’t even think to consider the engineering marvel they’re using.
That certainly wasn’t the case in 1924 when the F.J. Torras Causeway opened. Before the causeway, people had to rely on a ferry for transport l between the mainland and the island with the journey lasting almost an hour.
The new causeway was an immediate hit as 5,500 cars made the crossing to St. Simons the first day it opened. There was a grand party to celebrate the opening complete with a fish fry that 7,500 people attended.
Next year will be the 100th anniversary of the causeway’s opening. The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau recently formed a steering committee to begin the process of organizing a major community event to commemorate the causeway’s centennial.
The causeway is certainly worth the fanfare. The 4.2-mile roadway has played a big role in the Golden Isles becoming a popular destination for tourists and residents.
We doubt the Isles would be as popular now if people still had to wait for a ferry to reach St. Simons.
Along with the convenience, it’s easy to fall in love with the Isles just from the views of the marsh on the causeway — especially if you happen to be traveling on it at sunrise or sunset.
The causeway has had its share of controversy in the past. Drivers had to pay a toll at one point to cross, but that was discontinued in 2003.
The toll booths came down a couple of years later, but every so often an elected official will broach the topic of reinstating the toll. The measure hasn’t been met with enough support to resurrect the toll, but we suspect the idea will come up again in the future if the county finds itself in need of new revenue.
We don’t know if Brunswick native and causeway namesake Fernando Joseph Torras knew the causeway he designed would become such an important part of the community, but it is impossible to deny just how much it has impacted the Isles. The image people have of island life on St. Simons Island owes a debt to what Torras built.
We look forward to seeing what the committee comes up with to celebrate this monumental achievement.