Thousands of people every day drive over the F.J. Torras Causeway either going to Brunswick from St. Simons Island or vice versa. With so many people traversing the causeway daily, they probably don’t even think to consider the engineering marvel they’re using.

That certainly wasn’t the case in 1924 when the F.J. Torras Causeway opened. Before the causeway, people had to rely on a ferry for transport l between the mainland and the island with the journey lasting almost an hour.

