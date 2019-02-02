A political discussion that doesn’t devolve into name-calling or screaming is newsworthy these days. That’s what happened Thursday when a St. Simons Island resident took his no toll stance to the public and was eventually met by Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy.
Frank Booker stood on a public sidewalk at the entrance to Longview Plaza on St. Simons Island with his picket sign in hand. The sign called a potential toll on the F.J. Torras Causeway “dumb and unfair.”
Murphy first mentioned the idea of bringing back a toll on the causeway at a town hall meeting on Jan. 9. He offered up more details at a county work session Jan. 15, saying he is looking for additional funding to help the county with future infrastructure costs.
The toll has been met with mixed results. In our minds, not enough is known yet about what the benefits of a toll would be versus its drawbacks. That’s why we urged the county to consider a traffic and revenue study on the toll’s impact to see if it was worth the drawbacks.
In Booker’s eyes Thursday, he would prefer to see the toll shelved now.
“I just wanted him to know, in my humble opinion that the tax (toll) is dumb and unfair,” Booker, said.
As Booker was wrapping up what he called his shift, Murphy pulled up to discuss the issue with him. The commissioner reiterated that he wasn’t just interested in getting more revenue for St. Simons Island.
He talked about a recent study by the Four Rivers Engineering Group that gave the county’s water and sewer system “unsatisfactory” grades and other issues like the deterioration of some roads in the county and other infrastructure shortcomings.
The best thing about the interaction is that it was civil. Booker made his opinion known, and Murphy engaged him in a reasonable manner and discussed it with him. In many ways, it showed what debates should be. Give credit to Booker for making his voice known and give the same credit to Murphy for taking the time to talk with a constituent about his complaint.
The jury is still out on whether a toll is the best option for the county. Until we know the details about how much it might bring in and how it will affect residents and businesses on the island, it’s hard to make a call either way.
But we appreciate people expressing themselves. We’ve received letters on both sides of the toll debate and encourage others to write in to editor@thebrunswicknews.com with their opinions.
And if there are disagreements on this issue, or any other issue going forward, let’s follow the lead of Booker and Murphy and keep our debate civil.