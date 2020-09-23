The global pandemic has put a lot of stress on people for a lot of reasons. Among the biggest stressors for parents, their children and school staff is how to handle the relatively new world of virtual learning.
While the internet has been a viable education tool for a couple of decades now, COVID-19 has forced many to rely on it as the sole communication between teachers and students. The only contact virtual learning students have with their teachers and fellow classmates is through video classes.
The stress of the day isn’t limited to students and teachers. The parents, guardians, grandparents and others who are helping to supervise the students at home are also dealing with this new reality.
Some of the difficulties that come with virtual learning were laid out at a forum Sunday. A retired teacher who is helping with her grandchildren’s distance learning talked about how they were overwhelmed to the point of tears from the stress of virtual learning. Another parent mentioned how challenging it was to keep up with the demands of virtual learning.
To the school system’s credit, representatives were on hand Sunday to hear the issues presented. Assistant superintendent Sung Hui Lewis also did the smart thing by saying she may not have all the answers to solve the problem yet.
The truth is that this is an unprecedented experience. Virtual learning to this scale is new to everyone involved — parents, guardians, teachers, students and the school system. There were bound to be kinks in the system to work out. The school system wants to hear from those who are partaking in virtual learning to learn about what’s working and what’s not. Communication is the only way to discover problems and resolve issues.
Of course, a negative can just as easily be flipped into a positive. This adversity can also provide students with a chance to work on their problem solving skills. Janel Holland, a licensed social worker in Glynn County, offered tips for navigating the stress of virtual learning. She encouraged taking children outside to play when the internet goes down and recommended the delegation of certain spaces for different activities like a homework space. That will help students know when they are there, they need to be serious and focus on their work.
We look forward to the day when students don’t have to only see their classmates and teachers through a video camera lens. But until that day arrives, we must adapt to a new way of learning. Parents, guardians and at-home helpers — stay positive to help keep morale up. Students, try to turn any adversity into just another problem to solve. School system — do what must be done to make this system run as smoothly as possible. Teachers — keep doing the tremendous work you all are already doing.
It will take everyone working together to make this work.