The Brunswick & Glynn County Development Authority mapped out its vision of the future during a two-day meeting in January. At a workshop Tuesday, the authority discussed how that vision is coming together.
Two priorities for the authority are having a globally competitive real estate portfolio with every industrial site ready for development and creating 50 acres of pad-ready sites. While those are worthy goals, the most important thing for Glynn County to attract new businesses is having a workforce ready to handle the load.
Ryan Moore, the authority’s president and CEO, said there is a “mismatch” of employers seeking job applicants and students graduating from local colleges. Some good news came on that front, though, from our local colleges.
Johnny Evans, provost at College of Coastal Georgia, said the school continues to grow, with enrollment expected to increase by 2.5 percent this fall. The college has already increased the size of its library with more buildings and renovations planned.
Skip Mounts, the dean of the college’s business school, told the authority that the number of business degrees offered by the college is growing.
Steady growth is also occurring at Coastal Pines Technical College.
While having shovel-ready sites will be attractive to businesses looking to invest in the Golden Isles, they need to know that we have a skilled workforce that can sustain their needs.
By expanding their offerings and increasing enrollment, College of Coastal Georgia is helping to bridge any gap that there may be when it comes to our area’s workforce.
The same can be said for Coastal Pines. The Golden Isles College and Career Academy is helping prepare high school students for life after graduation with soft skills training to go along with the technical knowledge they are picking up in classes.
The development authority is putting its best foot forward to hopefully bring more industry to our part of the Georgia coast. We have assets that some areas would relish — available land, a prime location with easy access to ports, airports and Interstate 95, as well as other amenities that businesses would find attractive.
To seal the deal, we need to make sure we have a workforce capable of filling the need with both their skills and their numbers. The good news is everybody knows what needs to be done, and everyone is working together to help make it happen.
Moore said at Tuesday’s meeting the goal was to break into Forbes Magazine’s Top 100 list for the best small places for business careers. Working together, we believe that goal will be achieved.