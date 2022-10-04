If the Georgia Board of Education is serious about replacing the annual Milestones test, then it ought to try something that would be considered unique. Forget about placating the federal bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., and focus on what is best for teachers and students. Do something accommodating to the learning process for a change.

Two pilot programs started in 2019 are experimenting with new tests and testing methods, one of which recently announced it was suspending its effort. The objective is to find a way to test students — though, in actuality, public school systems — to determine where they stand against the national average.

