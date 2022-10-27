During a community conference last week on homelessness in Brunswick and the Golden Isles, City Manager Regina McDuffie captured the gist of the meeting by describing it as “the start of the conversation.” It was that, and the community owes a big thank-you to the individuals, organizations and government officials who took the time to sit down and discuss ways to improve our handling of homelessness.

What the community-wide conversation did not do is provide an immediate and viable interim solution to an issue that is only getting worse.

