During a community conference last week on homelessness in Brunswick and the Golden Isles, City Manager Regina McDuffie captured the gist of the meeting by describing it as “the start of the conversation.” It was that, and the community owes a big thank-you to the individuals, organizations and government officials who took the time to sit down and discuss ways to improve our handling of homelessness.
What the community-wide conversation did not do is provide an immediate and viable interim solution to an issue that is only getting worse.
No one wants to mistreat the homeless or see them suffer. Most are genuinely concerned about their welfare. No one wants to see them shivering on the streets on winter nights or suffering the consequences of heat and humidity on summer days. Those with roofs over their heads and a controlled indoor climate are thankful for places like The Well and the Salvation Army, as well as all the churches that open their hearts and doors to the homeless on the foulest of days and nights.
It would be inhuman to feel otherwise. There’s also the stark reality that many of us are only a paycheck or two from finding ourselves in a similar situation.
At the same time, however, no parent wants complete strangers walking up to their sons or daughters on a high school campus or on the way to or from school and begging for money. No church wants to expose members of the congregation to obscene sights and open vulgarity. No business wants customers to detour their entrance because of vagrants hanging about.
And no city can afford to tie up its police force responding to incidents like public urination, indecent exposure or theft due to desperation.
Some attending the meeting correctly pointed out that a portion of the homeless population is due to a mental illness or disorder. No one can say with any degree of certainly what percentage these individuals constitute. All they know is that they exist among the unsheltered.
Quick and easy solutions to the problem run the gamut, including sweeping it to some dark corner of the county. Anyone familiar with human nature knows that option would be doomed to failure.
The only hope the community has of addressing homelessness with any practical solution or solutions rests upon the shoulders of the caring individuals who teamed up during the community meeting and pledged to continue to brainstorm for a new approach. On behalf of the homeless and the community in general, we wish them Godspeed.