The Golden Isles College and Career Academy is a great resource to the county. It allows high school students to get training and experience in a field that will give them the skills needed to land a job when they graduate or give them a leg up if they choose to continue their education in their chosen field.
It is also a great resource for making sure the Golden Isles has an educated workforce. When it comes to attracting new businesses to the area, the biggest question for any prospective employer is are there enough qualified people locally to fill any positions they may need.
That riddle has been something educators, business stakeholders and others have been trying to solve for a long time in the area. With people employed in skilled trades beginning to reach retirement age, there needs to be a next generation of workers ready to take their place.
And while the word tradesman may have the word man in it, there’s no reason those options should be limited to one gender. That is why GICCA is bringing back its This Girl Can workshops soon.
The workshops offer eighth- and ninth-grade girls an opportunity to explore nontraditional careers for women such as construction, welding and machining, engineering and automotive-car maintenance. The four workshops will be held simultaneously on Nov. 4, 8 and 9. The deadline to sign up is Tuesday, and you can register by calling 912-280-6750. The workshops take place at GICCA, 4404 Glynco Parkway in Brunswick.
Oh, and the workshops are free thanks to a grant from St. Mark’s/Hello GoodBuy and the Communities Foundation. We appreciate those organizations supporting a great cause.
If you know an eighth- or ninth-grade girl who may be interested in these fields, we encourage you to sign up for the event. Construction, engineering, automotive-car maintenance, and welding and machining are invaluable skills that will be in demand for the foreseeable future.
People are always in need of good mechanics. Buildings and structures will continue to be built. Engineers will always to be in demand, and the world will also have a need for people with welding and other machinery skills.
These fields are more than just jobs — they are careers that can pay very well. We encourage eighth- and ninth-grade girls to consider these potential paths for their future. Don’t limit yourself to preconceived notions about what jobs girls can and can’t do.