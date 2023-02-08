One of the most iconic images to come out of World War II is Rosie the Riveter. The symbol that became a cultural icon represented the women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II. As male workers left to fight in the war, women took their places, with a lot of their work going to support the war effort.
When there’s not a war going on, however, there was a stigma about women performing such jobs. That way of thinking has changed somewhat over the years, but it is still important to make sure girls know they can pursue a career in fields such as engineering, manufacturing and welding.
That’s exactly what the This Girl Can program does. The program introduces female students in the eighth and ninth grades to potential careers in fields traditionally dominated by men.
This Girl Can — born out of a partnership between the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, Coastal Pines Technical College and the Golden Isles Development Authority — is a three-day workshop that will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 21, Feb. 23 and Feb. 28.
Each night of the program will include dinner, a presentation from the speaker and time spent in the lab at GICCA getting hands-on experience in one of the three pathways. The program is free, and people can register by calling 912-280-4000, ext. 4205.
The program was first offered in 2021, and GICCA CEO Brian Weese said it was a success as the academy saw increased enrollment in GICCA’s engineering, welding and manufacturing pathways.
Attendees will get to hear from women who work in these fields at places such as Georgia Pacific, Gulf Stream and Jered. Seeing women who excel in these fields will do wonders for teen girls who may not have been considering something like welding as a possible career for them.
Women have already proven they belong in any workplace. They have the same skill capacity that men have in a wide variety of careers that are traditionally considered only for males.
This Girl Can helps expose girls to some of these careers at a time when they are starting to consider what their future holds.
If you know a female eighth- or ninth-grader who may be interested in such a future, encourage them to sign up for the program and let them explore the possibility for themselves. They may discover a new and potentially lucrative passion for their future.