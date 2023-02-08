One of the most iconic images to come out of World War II is Rosie the Riveter. The symbol that became a cultural icon represented the women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II. As male workers left to fight in the war, women took their places, with a lot of their work going to support the war effort.

When there’s not a war going on, however, there was a stigma about women performing such jobs. That way of thinking has changed somewhat over the years, but it is still important to make sure girls know they can pursue a career in fields such as engineering, manufacturing and welding.

