When it comes to attracting jobs, the Golden Isles is open for business. That was the message Golden Isles Development Authority president and CEO Ryan Moore delivered Tuesday as he discussed the authority’s efforts to bring new businesses to the area.
Moore said there are 19 ongoing projects that have the potential to bring more than 1,000 jobs to the Isles. The projects include industries such as manufacturing, warehousing, energy development and other sectors.
This is all great news for the Isles. Obviously, anything that brings more jobs to the area is a boon for our local economy, but that boon is even greater when you factor in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic remains the elephant in the room that has affected all aspects of our lives. It has taken the lives of thousands of Americans, while also devastating a once robust economy.
The good news is that indicators show Glynn County is bouncing back from the damage the pandemic has done. The number of new cases has slowed significantly in our area, though we are not out of the woods just yet. It is imperative that we continue to follow the guidance of health care officials to continue the downward trend.
Economically, the state is already bouncing back. The unemployment rate that had climbed to nearly 13 percent in April is now sitting at 5.6 percent. Our economy is beginning to rev back up, and it is important for the Isles to be ready to cash in when it does.
We may be bias, but we couldn’t imagine that a company looking for a new place to do business could pass on what the Isles has to offer. If you are purely looking at it from a business perspective, the Golden Isles has terrific advantages.
We have easy access to all types of transportation from a deep-water port and an airport, to easy interstate access. We have various properties available that can house a variety of business types as shown by the projects that are already underway. We also have community leaders and stakeholders who are working hard to ensure the area has a vibrant workforce capable of fulfilling any jobs that may come this way.
When it comes to quality of life, we would put the Golden Isles up against any community in the country.
We appreciate the work the development authority and other agencies have done in selling the Golden Isles to potential new businesses. As our economy continues to return to normal, we hope other manufacturers, companies and anybody else looking for a new place to do business will see what a lot of us already know: there is no place better than the Golden Isles.