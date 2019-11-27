Thanksgiving is one of our favorite times of the year. It is a tremendous experience to gather around a table full of delicious food with family and friends to enjoy a day of fellowship, parades and football.
It is also a day that reminds us how important it is to take the time to contemplate all the blessings we received throughout the year. We all have many things to be thankful for this year. Here are a few things we are thankful for in 2019.
We are thankful that the crew of the Golden Ray survived what must have been a nightmarish circumstance when the ship flipped over in St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8. Twenty members of the crew were rescued in the immediate aftermath, while the remaining four were trapped aboard the ship for more than a day before rescuers were able to locate and extract them from the ship.
Speaking of the Golden Ray, we are also extremely thankful for all the manpower that has gone into making the best of a bad situation the last couple of months. We appreciate the efforts of the Unified Command, who are working seven days a week to monitor the environmental damage done by the incident and plan for its eventual removal from the sound. We are glad that so many volunteers have been helping out to locate areas that have been affected by the oil and fuel leaking out of the ship. It is a disaster that has and will continue to require a lot of effort to monitor.
A few days before the Golden Ray became the talk of the town, everybody’s minds were on Hurricane Dorian. The storm seemed to be on a collision course with the Isles, but thankfully it stayed far enough offshore to not do any significant damage to our area. County and city leaders, the county’s emergency management staff and a whole host of others deserve praise for how they handled the storm.
We are also thankful for the way downtown Brunswick has been reinvigorated this year. Between developers bringing more living options to the area and stakeholders taking trips to Nashville and Macon to explore ideas that might work here, downtown Brunswick is beginning to return to its former glory. If we can keep this momentum going, downtown’s full potential will finally be realized.
We are also thankful for those that help keep us safe in law enforcement, the firefighters who charge into burning buildings like they did in June when the Microtel Hotel went up in flames and the EMTs that are there to help whenever medical attention is required. We are thankful for the soldiers that are keeping us safe every day and the veterans who served before them.
We are thankful for a lot of things, so many things in fact that this editorial could take up the entire page. But most all, we are thankful to our readers who rely on us to keep them informed on what’s going on in the Golden Isles and beyond. It is a privilege to provide this service, and we are thankful for every single reader that has picked up a copy of The News this year.
We hope everyone in the Golden Isles has a safe and happy Thanksgiving.