In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court all but did away with the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Because the law had outlived its usefulness, Congress sat idly by and allowed what remained of it to simply blow away. It was no longer necessary in 21st century America.
Now, someone wants to resurrect it. Why? Who knows. Perhaps it’s the only issue the Rev. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republicans Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins in the Nov. 3 general election for the Senate seat vacated by Johnny Isakson, could think of to separate him from the pack other than the fact he is a Democrat. Everyone needs a personalized issue to campaign on. Maybe restoration of the Voting Rights Act is his.
Then again, maybe it’s just another way to discredit the South, make it look like what it did in the 19th century. There’s a lot of that going around today, and in true Washington form, political parties are jumping at the chance to show how different we all are. They tend to thrive on division.
The Voting Rights Act, as most know, pertained mostly to only Southern states, Georgia among them. Basically what it said was the federal government did not trust Georgia to handle its own elections. It preferred that scandal-ridden Washington oversee and approve any changes proposed to federal, state or local elections, even if for a change of the address for a voting precinct. It took months, sometimes years, and great legal expense for bureaucrats to review alterations, but Washington wanted to make sure everything was above board.
These so-called enlightened reviewers are the same people who insisted there was no such place as Brunswick, Ga., when the community submitted a city-county consolidation charter to the U.S. Department of Justice in the 1980s.
States like Illinois were good to go on their own. Never mind all the horror stories about fixed or crooked elections in cities like Chicago. And please overlook that former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich offered the Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama when he won the presidency to the highest bidder. Move along. Nothing to see here. Boys will be boys, don’t you know.
The South is where all the shenanigans are, proponents of extending the Voting Rights Act tried tirelessly to get everyone to believe when the law was dismantled seven years ago. While that was true in 1965, the Supreme Court and others saw that was no longer the case. The revival failed, and now a candidate for office wants to exhume its stinking carcass.
Shameful. Very shameful. There are other, more important issues to tackle. Look to the West. Cities are burning.