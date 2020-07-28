This nation has more pressing issues to contend with than what might have happened 100 years or more ago. COVID-19 appears to be on the upswing; millions of Americans are on the brink of homelessness; and human trafficking is the fastest growing criminal industry in the world.
It’s unsurprising that politicians prefer to affix their eyes on the smoldering issues of the past. It’s a great place to hide from problems facing the nation today or awaiting it in the future. Why burn brain cells on real solutions when one can shout at mistakes and immoral decisions made by people who are no longer around to defend themselves?
Consider what those with backs turned to the present are ignoring.
Coronavirus is claiming more loved ones, friends and neighbors. Potential vaccines offer some shards of hope, but when or even if they will be available remains one giant, wobbly question mark. Meanwhile, more of us will die and an even greater number of us will suffer the ill-effects of invading microbes.
And this during a time when hospitals are struggling. Just recently Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert announced it will close in October. Keeping operations above water has been challenging for the Randolph County Hospital Authority. COVID-19 delivered the final blow.
The killer virus also is responsible for another rapidly approaching dilemma: mass evictions. In a recent survey of households conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26.4 percent of Americans said they have missed a rent or mortgage payment or are worried they may be unable to make the next one. Where are these men, women and children — between 19 million and 23 million of them — going to go if evicted?
There’s already a homeless problem. Unless someone finds a solution, it’s about to get a whole lot worse. The federal eviction moratorium expired earlier this month. Some states have their own protection plans, but even those have sunset dates.
Human traffickers are everyone’s concern. No child or adult is safe as long as these dastardly pirates are able to slither and thrive among us. Enough is Enough, a nonprofit agency championing internet safety for children and families, cites a disquieting statistic from the 2018 Federal Human Trafficking Report. According to the document, 51.6 percent of the criminal human traffficking cases in this country involved only children.
Enough is Enough calls human trafficking “the greatest exploitation of men, women and children in the world. It is slavery.” And it must be stopped.
These are only a few of the issues haunting the nation today. There are others. But expect all of them to follow us into endless tomorrows until the men and women elected to leadership positions turn around and face the present.