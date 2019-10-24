In order to attract new businesses to the Golden Isles, the area is going to need enough skilled workers to fill the need. The problem is that if current employers are having trouble finding enough workers to fill their vacancies, then how can we expect a new business to want to set up shop in Glynn County if there are no guarantees there are enough workers to go around.
That was the point hammered home by Rich’s plant manager Mike Callaway during the inaugural event for Go Build Glynn, an initiative that aims to raise awareness of manufacturing and hospitality workforce needs in the area. Everyone who spoke at the panel presented a similar message — not enough people know about the manufacturing job opportunities available in the county.
Representatives from businesses like King & Prince Seafood, PaR Marine and Rich’s laid out the issues bluntly. The workforce of the area is reaching retirement age, and there aren’t enough replacements coming through the local pipeline.
This issue isn’t really new in Glynn County. You can go back 20, even 25 years and find similar concerns about the area’s workforce. What’s different this time is that the manufacturers themselves are playing a big role in the conversation.
Some may fear that talking about such a big issue openly puts the area in a bad light for any potential, as if it’s some kind of boogeyman you can keep away by not saying its name. The truth is such problems can only be solved if they are talked about openly so everyone can contribute to finding a solution.
The first thing that will help is awareness. The manufacturers at Tuesday’s discussion said the jobs that are available in Glynn County provide good, entry-level pay with numerous opportunities for advancement. There are also programs like tuition reimbursement that allow employees to earn a post-secondary education.
The people who need to know the most about the opportunities are high school students. While there will be many who go off to four-year colleges, those who don’t need to know there are good jobs available if they have the skills.
We know school counselors, teachers, administrators, staff and others have a lot on their plate when it comes to overseeing the education of our students. We hope they take up the offer from Tuesday’s event to start a conversation with our area manufacturers when it comes to career pathways. Through that dialogue, we can hopefully help get more students into the local workforce with the skills they need to succeed.