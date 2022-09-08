As many parents in the community hear often enough from sons and daughters, there is not a whole lot for youth to do around Brunswick and the Golden Isles after sunset. While some opt to attend high school athletic events or other sponsored youth activities, many tend to shy away from anything organized by adults.
Places to take dates, other than to one of the many fast-food places or finer restaurants in the area, are limited.
There is always the movies, of course, but that can be an expensive undertaking. Offer a discount and stand back while the theater fills up.
More episodes like that which occurred Saturday night at the theaters at Glynn Place Mall and there’s the possibility, however remote, that even that option could be doomed to extinction. In the past, the mall itself found it necessary to implement a curfew that required teens to be accompanied by an adult at night.
What’s next, a rule making it mandatory for teens to be escorted by someone 18 or older at movie houses? Talk about putting a crimp in date night.
To our knowledge that has not been suggested, but it does not mean it is totally out of the question if such horrid conduct continues.
What happened Saturday night was a shameful display of bad — and potentially criminal — behavior. According to Glynn County police, some 3,200 people had crammed into the theater complex, most all of whom were nonpayers. Exit doors reserved for emergency use only were opened, allowing teens to pour inside. It was estimated by the number of tickets sold that only 600 people had actually paid for admittance.
It got to the point Saturday night where the county police chief felt compelled to put a call out to neighboring counties for law enforcement backup. There were rumors of gang activity and even a report of an active shooter, none of which turned out to be true.
Is it unrealistic to expect teens in this century to act like they have some sense and respect the property of others? Whether yes or no, the community must demand it. Moreover, it must be ready and willing to enforce it or prepare itself for more roguish acts.
No city or county can just sit back and permit kids to go on a rampage or steal. And sneaking into a theater, gaining entry without paying for the privilege, is stealing. If it’s not right there with shoplifting, then it ought to be.
Parents, control your children. Remind them of the rules and the consequences of illicit behavior. Better yet, know where they are and who they’re hanging out with day and night.
What occurred Saturday night was not kids just being kids; it was kids being dangerous and being disrespectful to the families who paid to see a movie.