Biological warfare kills indiscriminately. Everyone in its path is a victim, friend and foe.
Economic warfare acts along the same lines. It hurts everyone, friend and foe.
A recent example of economic warfare is Major League Baseball’s decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta to some other yet-to-be-identified location. The league is changing locations in protest of Georgia’s new voting laws. It claims — and incorrectly so, it should be noted — that the new laws passed by the Republican state legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp are an infringement upon the voting rights of citizens.
Consequently, the immediate impact of MLB’s decision to find a new site for the all-star game will be on the very men and women who side with MLB. While the entire state stands to benefit from the popular event, Democratic leaning Atlanta will be ground zero. It will suffer the most.
Oddly enough, the only ones going to bat for the working individuals and families who stand to lose out with the pullout is the state’s Republican leadership. They blame false accusations and whining by Democrats like Sen. Raphael Warnock for the change of venue. MLB said its decision was based on conversations with Black players in the league.
Whatever the reason, Atlanta will lose millions of dollars, and it may not end there. Opponents of Georgia’s new voting laws are now in the process of trying to bully corporations like Coca-Cola, Delta and others, pointing the threat of a buyer’s boycott straight at their profits, if they fail to see things their way.
Brace yourselves, working individuals and families. More economic pain very well may be headed your way.
Attacking people who would be impacted the most and where they would be hurt the most, in the pocketbook and at the dinner table, is not the proper place to wage political warfare. Yet it’s happening.
It does not matter who’s behind it, Democrats or Republicans, it’s wrong, wrong, wrong. Go after the offices of the politicians deemed responsible for whatever law or measure is abhored, not after every man, woman and child within a 100-mile radius of them.