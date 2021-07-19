There’s a newspaper adage that’s been around since the dawn of the industry — “if it bleeds, it leads.” It may seem dark. It may seem callous. But, for hundreds of years, it’s held true.
By and large, people are naturally drawn to reading about the darkness in their midst. A gruesome murder will garner more attention than a board meeting or baseball game. People, generally speaking, want to get the gory details and figure out where it all went wrong. It’s just part of our makeup.
And there’s certainly been plenty of despair to share of the past year. From the ongoing pandemic to the collapse of the Surfside condominiums in Miami, there has been a landslide of suffering. As a newspaper, it’s our obligation to share it and we do.
But sometimes, we are able to offer up stories of such purity and goodness that one can’t help but be moved to tears. The story of Kurt Batterson and his dog, Arista, was one of these.
The tale of a local server desperately trying to save his beloved pet after she was hit by a car mobilized this community. Propelled by a torrent of compassion, residents opened their hearts and their wallets to shower these two with love.
In a short few days after The News’ story ran on June 29, the family’s GoFundMe account had received nearly $8,000 to go toward her care. Seaside Veterinary Hospital, which generously stepped up to care for the dog regardless of payment, also received a flood of direct donations.
It was a response that overwhelmed Kurt and his family. He was simply stunned that so many strangers cared about his little brown dog. But care is something this community does well and in a big way.
This is only one of many stories of local residents coming together to uplift those in need. From buoying families struck with cancer to ensuring that the annual Penguin Project sees sellout crowds at every performance, Glynn County never disappoints when it comes to championing kindness. People here are truly able to empathize and commiserate, asking themselves “how would I feel if it this were happening to me or to my family?” Then, they respond by acting in the way they’d want to be treated or supported.
Arista’s story is proof of that, but there are countless others. As a news organization, we are so grateful to be able to share these stories and witness this community step up in a way that’s truly “next level.” It is heartwarming. It is inspiring. It is meaningful.
And while these aren’t the ones that win Pulitzers, they are stories that matter. They spotlight the goodness in humanity — the light in all of us.
While it may always be true that, “if it bleeds it leads,” in Glynn County, we’ve been shown time and again that, in fact, love leads.