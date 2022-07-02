It is interesting to think about the reaction in other parts of the world when they found out that British colonies in America declared their independence in July 1776. The British Empire’s enemies probably rejoiced at seeing the British struggle to keep her own subjects in line. It seems unlikely that they thought the Continental Army could win or that a seemingly ragtag group of colonies would earn their independence.
We can only imagine their surprise in the following years as the Continental Army managed to get the better of one of the most feared armies in the world. George Washington’s army took the best punches of the British, then delivered a knockout blow when it trapped Gen. Charles Cornwallis and his army at Yorktown in 1781. The Treaty of Paris two years later officially ended hostilities.
To get to that point, 56 men had to have the guts to vote for independence in the first place. The men who signed the Declaration of Independence knew that if Britain won the war to come, it would certainly mean a traitor’s death for all of them.
The possibility of death didn’t discourage their resolve. They knew that the colonies could and should govern themselves. They saw the lack of fairness in having a government across the ocean pile on burdensome taxes and regulations without allowing them to have a say in the process.
The notion of a government by the people and for the people has propelled our nation forward for the last 246 years. Yes, there have been stumbles along the way. It is hard to call yourself a nation built around freedom when a significant portion of the population was enslaved. That internal conflict would boil over during the Civil War.
Even with our nation’s flaws, it has become a beacon of freedom for the entire world. America’s push for independence would inspire France to throw out its ineffective monarchy. The 20th century saw America take its place on the world stage as a defender of freedom. Americans stormed the beaches of Normandy to fight back against Hitler’s evil regime. America stood up to the Soviet Union’s attempts to spread its brand of oppressive communism around the world. What ties it all together is freedom.
The United States may not be a perfect country, but it has continued to be the beacon of freedom the world needs. We can and will have our disagreements as a country. At the end of the day, we have the freedom to argue our points without fear of retribution.
That is what our Founding Fathers wanted when they set us on this course 246 years ago.