Someone commented after the collapse of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, that the United States of America would follow the same fate as the Twin Towers. It, too, would collapse within months of an attack that had taken 2,726 lives and injured 6,000 others. The majority of the casualties were American men, women and children.
The prediction, of course, proved to be a waste of words. When in the swirl of a crisis, Americans band together. Neither creed nor race matters. They are Americans first and everything else second when facing a common threat.
In the months and years following the attacks, Americans showed the world once again that they would not tolerate foreign aggression on their homeland. The nation launched a counter-offensive that led to the fall of a beastly dictator and to the demise of a long string of names affiliated with terrorism.
Americans could not do anything less after witnessing the courage and self-sacrifice of so many fellow countrymen when that nation was under attack. Hundreds gave up their lives trying to save others during the precious little time available before the towers crumbled to the ground. The two hijacked jetliners that deliberately crashed into the World Trade Center produced a legion of heroes, heroines, saints and angels that day.
The death roll included 343 firefighters and paramedics with the New York City Fire Department; 37 police officers attached to the New York Port Authority and New Jersey Police Department; and 23 New York City police officers. They were among the 2,606 who perished in the Twin Towers.
There were also the 125 victims killed when a third jetliner crashed into the Pentagon. A National Park Service ranger on duty that day at Arlington House, which overlooks the Pentagon, later described what he and others witnessed that day as “surreal” and “heartbreaking.”
Then there were the 40 passengers and crew members whose brave actions against hijackers later that morning prevented United Airlines Flight 93 from slamming into the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Their fight began with a passenger summoning fellow riders to battle with the shout of “Let’s roll.” It ended when the aircraft crashed into the ground at Shanksville, PA.
On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, we pray for the families of the victims and that America never forgets the sacrifices made by so many on that fateful day.
God bless America.