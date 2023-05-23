As American workers and their families continue to struggle against the abrasion of inflation, politicians in the nation’s capital are arguing over how much or how little the federal government can or should raise the national debt ceiling. Failure to do so, the country is warned, could lead to a national loan default, which would spark all sorts of trouble for the USA.

Raise the debt ceiling. How many laboring citizens wish they could do the same at someone else’s expense? It certainly would help with those exorbitant grocery bills and high fuel costs.

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, has died at his home in Los Angeles.