As American workers and their families continue to struggle against the abrasion of inflation, politicians in the nation’s capital are arguing over how much or how little the federal government can or should raise the national debt ceiling. Failure to do so, the country is warned, could lead to a national loan default, which would spark all sorts of trouble for the USA.
Raise the debt ceiling. How many laboring citizens wish they could do the same at someone else’s expense? It certainly would help with those exorbitant grocery bills and high fuel costs.
Forget it, though. Only politicians, the president and/or members of Congress, can pretend that the amount of revenue generated by the nation “next year” will be sufficient to pay off what they borrow this year. Anything not paid off, of course, will roll into the national debt — a bill to be paid by some future generation. Like that will even be possible.
No one political party is to blame for this mess. Members of both are, including those who have scurried out of office.
Members of Congress facing election promise they will handle the nation’s piggy bank with utmost care but fail to do so. Preferring reckless spending over frugal government, they break the bank the first chance they get, and often before the very eyes of taxpayers.
The solution is simple. Cut spending. Get a better grip on the management of the nation’s purse. Make members of Congress do what working individuals and families do: prioritize the budget.
Focus on wasteful spending. There is bound to be plenty of it in a government hobbling toward tomorrow with a $31 trillion debt. Stop supporting failing programs and avoid bad investments, regardless of whose state or congressional district a project or gimmick happens to be in.
Here are a few examples of investments in past budgets the government recently thought was important enough to go into debt for: space alien detection, $7 million; story time at laundromats, $248,200; sex education for prostitutes in Ethiopia, $2.1 million; subsidy for the airport on Martha’s Vineyard, $12 million.
How galling it is to watch two political parties chit chat over raising the debt ceiling instead of taking a red pencil to pork to meet the nation’s financial obligations. Apparently the federal government really does believe Americans are made of money.