Americans are sitting back on their haunches and allowing extremists and over-reactionaries to redefine everything about the people of this nation and interpret every single action and word spoken or written as something sinister or anti-someone. They’ve been doing it unimpeded for decades, but lately they seem to be kicking up even more nonsense.
Now, they’re interpreting the facial expressions of elementary school children. Not middle school students or high school teens. Grammar school-aged boys and girls, children who require oodles of adult supervision and direction.
Youngsters posing for a school photograph in a Gwinnett County school were told to make “a silly face” for the camera, and following instructions, they did just that. The photo was taken for the school yearbook.
Apparently the expressions of “some” of the children, the exact number of “some” not disclosed, has been declared racially insensitive by the school principal, who apologized profusely on behalf of those who pulled their eyes back for the photo. To him, it was an insult to the Asian community. He said as much after the recent distribution of the yearbooks.
Apparently the adult snapping the photo thought otherwise. The photographer asked for “silly,” and silly is what he got. Elementary school children will go out of their way to be silly when challenged or invited to do so.
It is difficult to believe any of the children who pulled their eyes back were deliberately being insensitive or poking fun at anyone other than themselves.
Assemble a bunch of children together and prepare for the kind of antics you might witness among playful monkeys at the zoo. The statement is not meant to be an affront to children or to monkeys. It’s just the way children naturally are or should be.
Tell these same youngsters to make silly faces and brace yourself for anything: eyes pulled up or down, contorted mouth with tongue hanging out – you name it. They can make some doozies.
Many of us are not that old that we can’t remember how it was. The only difference is older adults did not grow up during an age of extreme political correctness or wacky interpretations of typical juvenile behavior.